Panic As Woman Is Found Dead Near A Village In Niger State (Photo)

The woman killed by unknown persons

People were left in a state of shock and panic on Sunday at Chanchaga Village along Baddegi, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, after a woman was found dead.

The woman suspected to be a victim of ritual killing was found by confused villagers yesterday morning lying on the ground. It was gathered that the corpse was covered and left there as the villagers tried to get the attention of the concerned authorities.

It is not yet known who killed the woman as security operatives are yet to respond to the incident.

