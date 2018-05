The fire accident scene

A diesel tanker was on fire at Younis Bashorun street, off Ajose Adeogun, in front of French School, Victoria Island.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s response unit was quick to respond and put in their best to put the fire out.

A power transformer was reportedly destroyed in the inferno which means people in the neighbourhood might seek alternative sources of power.

