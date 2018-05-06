Pastor Adeboye: All Christians In Nigeria Call Me Daddy, When Anyone Of Them Dies It’s My Son That Is Dead



RCCG General Overseer Pastor Adebayo has predicted that there may be no election in Nigeria come next year if the FG refuses to address the issue of incessant killings by militant groups across the country.

“There is no father that will lose 19 children in a day and be quiet. It doesn’t matter the denominations.

“All Christians in Nigeria call me daddy, so when anyone of them dies it’s my son that is dead.

“We need to pray because unless these killings stop immediately even Nigeria may not live. We are not talking about individuals we are talking about Nigeria itself.

“A bishop asked me some time ago what God had revealed to me about 2019 election.

“I told him I am not sure there would be an election because unless these killings stop, there may be no election next year, I’m mot prophesying but this is so because no one will go out to vote if not sure they will return home safely.

“I have seen war at a close range, there is nothing good about it. A nation may survive a civil war but no nation can survive a religious war and remain the same.

“That Nigeria may live and not experience religious war these killings must stop.”