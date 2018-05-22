Pastor Adeboye allegedly instructs RCCG members to submit their genitals for examination as part of pre-marital medical tests?

A letter is going viral on social media. According to the letter, the church now has the support of the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, to examine the genitals of intending couples as part of their pre-marital medical test for intending couples.

Below is what was written on the memo;

The Mission Authority has observed the recurrence of cases of marital crises resulting form falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status.

We have the directive of the General Overseer to instruct all the Mission’s outpost that forthwith, pre-marital medical examinations for intending couples should also genital test.

Further, provinces are requested to register with particular (trusted) Government Approved Hospital for the various pre-marital medical examination for intending couples.

Remain blessed in this season of songs of victory in Jesus name Amen

Pastor J.F Odesola

