Pastor Survives Ghastly Motor Accident In Akwa Ibom State (Photos)

A man of God has survived a devastating motor accident while on his way to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

The pastor who couldn’t believe his eyes after escaping, thanked God for sparing his life while giving a testimony.The pastor identified simply as Murphy had his legs broken in the accident. He is now back on his feet with the aid of crutches.

A friend while thanking God wrote: “Pastor Murphy, I thank God for your life. Truly it’s worth serving God in any service unit. I pray God’s total healing on your life.”

