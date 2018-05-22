Pastor Tonto Dikeh ministers through the spirit to her social media followers

Born-again Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike, took to her IG page to share the word of God with her 3 million followers.

The actress who has continually displayed love and devotion to her creator seems not to let the naysayers get to her as she gracefully ‘does her thing’

Read her post on IG below ;

*Good morning beautiful people of God, (ROR)

MINISTERING THROUGH THE SPIRIT

PR CHRIS

It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life (John 6:63). Someone can have a word of prophecy, and then go ahead to give it, but the words spoken come out empty, inoperative and ineffective, even though the prophetic message is true. The reason is that the words spoken are devoid of the power of the Spirit.

This is one of the reasons we’re required to spend quality time praying in the Spirit, to be filled with the Spirit. Ephesians 5:18 says, “And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be (being) filled with the Spirit.” Those words were originally written to the Christians in Ephesus, people who were already filled with the Spirit.

So, it’s obvious that the Spirit of God, through the Apostle Paul, is referring to us being constantly under the influence, control or sway of the Spirit. That way, your message and your preaching wouldn’t be with enticing or persuasive words of man’s wisdom, or clever rhetorics, but in the demonstration of the Spirit and of power.

When you’re filled with the Spirit, you minister the Spirit; your words are impregnated with divine energy. Your communication is such that people are never able to forget or get over their encounter with you; they’re impacted greatly by the love and person of Jesus; His wisdom, power and righteousness that effuse and exude from your words.

2 Corinthians 4:5 says, “For we preach not ourselves, but Christ Jesus the Lord…”; meaning that no matter what you prophesy, preach or teach, it must be Christ Jesus, and you can’t preach or minister Christ without the power of the Spirit. It’s the reason sometimes you should pray and fast, soaking your spirit more into the Holy Spirit, so you can speak as the oracle of God.

We’re required to always walk in oneness and in sync with the Spirit, with His glory and power revealed in, and through, us. But that won’t be your experience until, and unless, you’re given to intense study of, and meditation on, the Word.

