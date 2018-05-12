News

Pastor’s Wife Loses Marriage For Sleeping With Church Members

A pastor’s wife, Mrs. Uzoamaka Ibeneme, on Friday lost her 21-year-old marriage when an Igando Customary Court in Lagos, dissolved the union on grounds of adultery, the News Agency of Nigeria has reported.

President of the court, Mr. Akin Akinniyi, who delivered the judgment, said the petitioner, Pastor Joshua Ibeneme, was adamant in spite of the mediation by the court and family intervention.

He said, “Since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court is therefore left with no option but to grant him his wish and pronounce the union dissolved.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Pastor Joshua Ibeneme and Mrs. Uzoamaka Ibeneme dissolved today.

“Both of you will henceforth cease to be husband and wife, each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested.

“The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavour.

“Any squabble between both you from now on shall be treated as criminal and any violation of this judgment will be regarded as contempt of court and will attract imprisonment without option of fine.”

Earlier, the 53-year-old had approached the court to end his marriage to the woman, who he said was messing around with church members.

He said, “My wife had sexual affair with two of my church members, a deacon and a bishop. Both of them were telling my other members that they slept with my wife because she enticed them.

“Whenever I return from a trip, my last born always tells me that men came to pick and drop my wife. Even God told me to divorce her or else she will destroy my ministry.

“My wife starved me of sex for more than five years; whenever I want to sleep with her, she would give one excuse or the other and in fact, she has moved out of my room to a separate room.

“But she gives it to my members freely.”

Source – NAN


You may also like

NDLEA destroys 11,000 hectares of weed farm in Ondo state

2019: What Buhari needs to do for Nigerians to accept him – Omokri

Man stabs himself, others in Courtroom after being convicted for rape

Drama as Man drags 5 rats to the police station for eating his money

Notorious Cultists Who Killed 11 People In Kwara State, Arrested By Police (Photos)

Meet 22 year old Princess Elizabeth Bright, the youngest Councillor in the UK

Fashola defines ‘Change’ to tanker drivers

More Details On Story Of Tenants Flogged By “Soldiers Hired’ By Lagos Landlord

Presidency says no going back on blacklisting degrees from 52 universities in Benin Republic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *