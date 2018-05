Patience Jonathan (Last right)

Former First lady, Patience Jonathan, stepped out in style for the third year anniversary thanksgiving service of the Wike administration at Living Faith Church in D-Line, Port Harcourt yesterday Sunday May 20th.

Patience Jonathan has been locked in a legal battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over some suspicious funds traced to her bank accounts.

See more photos:

