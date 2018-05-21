Paul Pogba Speaks On Leaving Manchester United For PSG

Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has stated that he’s not interested in joining Paris-Saint Germain this summer.

He, however, insisted that he’s unsure if he’ll stay at United.

PSG are believed to be keen on signing Pogba and their interest will only intensify if Neymar forces a move through to Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult second season at Old Trafford and tension between him and manager, Jose Mourinho has resulted in the midfielder being dropped from regular first team starter.

The France international admitted he had problems at Old Trafford but refused to confirm he will stay there this summer.

“He [Mourinho] put me on the bench, I answered on the pitch, I give my maximum every time,” Pogba told Canal +.

“These are times when I wasn’t playing. I was on the bench. Much has been spoken about. People thought it was wrong but a coach and player don’t have to be best friends.

“One is not forced to go to the restaurant together. I had some problems, it’s [a] mental [problem].

“It made me grow in leadership. I had the armband with Mourinho, it was the first time in a club. It’s important to me, it makes me grow up to be as a leader in the France team.

“Stay at United? You’re never sure of anything. Contractually, it’s on, yes.”

“My presence at the Eiffel Tower has nothing to do with PSG. We like to debate

“Oh you imagine Pogba was the Eiffel Tower, he comes to PSG.” No it has nothing to do,’ continued Pogba.

“Walking on the Parc des Princes? With a club, no for sure. Honestly, it doesn’t appeal to me. I grew up here, my father was a supporting Marseille and so did my mum. Paris wasn’t really in my daily life.

“Why not one day step on the pitch of the Parc des Princes. It’s a beautiful pitch and a beautiful stadium.”

