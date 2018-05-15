Paul Psquare ridicules an online troll who turned into a beggar (Photo)

Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has taken to his IG page to narrate how someone who has been insulting him on social media turned a new leaf by begging him (Paul)for school fees.
Paul captioned the post ; ‘ This is not karma 😏 Na karma senior brother ‘
The words on the photo read ;
Asin this life is very funny… Some dude has been insulting me for over 6months… on my post, dm and Twitter on a daily bases “Vanity upon Vanity”
So early this morning, he’s begging me for school fees …. asin you want to go and study more insult ? …. Sorry you don’t need my vanity on your university..
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!