Pay Me 500,000 Pounds Like Messi Or I Leave – Ronaldo Threatens Real Madrid

Ronaldo

Ronaldo might be set to leave Real Madrid following new revelations by Spanish outlet Diario Gol.

A report by Express UK revealed that the paper claims that the Portugal international has threatened to leave if he does not get same amout Barcelona star, Messi is receiving. Diario Gol say Ronaldo wants Real to grant him pay parity with Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Messi is currently the world’s highest-paid player, pocketing a huge £500,000 every week.

And Ronaldo wants Real to give him the same – if he shoots them past Liverpool. Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League in Kiev on May 26.

Last summer, talk was rife that Ronaldo was determined to turn his back on the club he signed for in 2009.

Inevitably, speculation arose that Manchester United and PSG were prepared to break the bank for him.

However, both deals look highly unlikely now.

PSG are reportedly angry at Real for their public pursuit of Neymar and may block all negotiations with Zinedine Zidane’s team.

United, meanwhile, are understood to be focusing their efforts on midfielders, rather than attackers, having invested big on Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez over the last year.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria