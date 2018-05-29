Local News

PDP Chairmanship Aspirant Involved In Ghastly Motor Accident In Rivers (Photos)

 

Hon. Hope Ikiriko

Former deputy leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Hope Ikiriko escaped death after surviving a ghastly motor accident.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chairmanship aspirant of Ahoada West local government area, Rivers state, was said to be on his way to the #1MillionYouth4NewRiversState sensitization street carnival in the area – before being involved in the accident as his SUV veered off the road and crashed into the bush.

The PDP aspirant and others were reportedly injured in the process and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

See photos from the accident scene:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Injury Update: Mohamed Salah Speaks On World Cup Chances

OAU S*x Scandal Exposes Buhari-Saraki Impotence

What Liverpool Players Did To Their Goalkeeper After His Blunders At The Champions League Final

Real Madrid Forward, Karim Benzema Flaunts His N975m Bugatti Chiron (Photos)

Lady Calls Out Churchill For Dumping Her To Marry Actress Tonto Dikeh, Shares Their Loved Up Photos

Liverpool Keeper, Karius Receives Death Threats After Champions League Blunders

Outrage As Man Kneels Before Ex-Gov, Godswill Akpabio In Akwa Ibom State (Photos)

Slay Queen Celebrates Birthday By Pouring Expensive Champagnes In Her Trouser In Ogun (Photos+Video)

My Curves Bring A Lot Of Attention – Nollywood Actress Boasts (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *