PDP Chairmanship Aspirant Involved In Ghastly Motor Accident In Rivers (Photos)

Hon. Hope Ikiriko

Former deputy leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Hope Ikiriko escaped death after surviving a ghastly motor accident.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chairmanship aspirant of Ahoada West local government area, Rivers state, was said to be on his way to the #1MillionYouth4NewRiversState sensitization street carnival in the area – before being involved in the accident as his SUV veered off the road and crashed into the bush.

The PDP aspirant and others were reportedly injured in the process and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

See photos from the accident scene:

