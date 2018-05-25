PDP Crisis: Ekiti Deputy Speaker And Chief Whip Impeached

Ekiti State House of Assembly

The Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Segun Adewunmi alongside the Chief Whip, Akinniyi Sunday have been impeached. The duo were removed from office on Thursday at plenary.

According to Premium Times, Mr Adewumi’s impeachment did not come as a surprise to many, as he had been marked for sanctions over his alleged adversarial posture in the house.

A new deputy speaker, Shina Animashaun, was elected to replace him. Mr Adewumi, one of the cerebral members of the house, was accused of incompetence and unruly behaviour.

Also impeached was the House’s Chef Whip, Akinniyi Sunday, representing Ikere constituency II.

Unconfirmed reports said the two were impeached for their support for the former PDP governorship aspirant, Dayo Adeyeye, during the primary conducted on May 8.

Mr Adeyeye lost to the Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, who had the backing of Governor Ayo Fayose.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti South West Constituency I, Onigiobi Olawale, was appointed the new Chief Whip of the house.

The motion for impeachment was moved by the Leader of Business, Akinyele Olatunji, and seconded by Olayanju Olanrewaju .

While moving the motion, Mr Olatunji alleged that Mr Adewumi was found to have indulged in activities capable of bringing the dignity and integrity of the House into disrepute.

Mr Adewumi was also accused of “gross misconduct, lack of leadership qualities and acting in a way that could destabilise the state.”

The Speaker, Kola Oluwawole, announced that 18 of the 26 members of the Assembly signed the notice of impeachment of the deputy speaker in accordance with Section 92 (2c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Members present at plenary unanimously voted in favour of the impeachment.

