People Climb Tree To See Buhari In Jigawa As President Visits (Photos)

 

Residents hustling to see President Buhari

Ahead 2019 presidential election, many Nigerians have written off the chances of President Muhammadu Buhari of emerging for a second term.

But on Monday, in Jigawa State, during his official visit, the mammoth crowd that thronged the streets to welcome him speak volume. 

Several people risked their lives to dangerously mount trees and hold onto frail branches to see the President who is very popular in the north.

Some political pundits believe President Buhari’s popularity is still very strong.

See more photos:

 

