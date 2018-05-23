Pep Guardiola Reacts To Appointment Of Unai Emery As Arsenal Manager

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola has reacted to the appointment of Unai Emery as Arsenal manager.

It would be recalled that Emery was on Wednesday appointed as Arsenal manager.

Guardiola stated that the former Paris Saint-Germain manager will be a success in the Premier League.

The City boss welcomed Emery to the English topflight league.

“His career speaks for itself,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“He did it perfect in Spain with many teams, he did it really well in France.

“He’s welcome to England – another good manager is coming.”

Meanwhile, after signing a deal with Arsenal, Emery said: “I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game.

“Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.

“I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.

“I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success.

“I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.”

