Peter Okoye Looks Dapper In Different Collection Of Outfits (Photos)

Peter Okoye
Peter Okoye is showcasing love clothes from his boutique named Ebeano Collections.
The pictures have attracted interesting comments from his millions of followers with many of his followers showing interest in buying from him.
The clothing line has been described as the possible retirement plan of Peter whose musical career alongside that of his brother, Paul has continue to fade away like smoke.
