Local News

Peter Okoye’s Garage Will Leave You In Awe (Photos)

The garage of Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye aka Mr. P has been profiled by autojosh. He was a member of the defunct Psquare group.

This ‘up-coming’ solo act has never shied away from exhibiting his exotic taste for choice automobiles.

Over the years, the father of two has acquired for himself quite a number of very fascinating cars.

His garage can easily be mistaken for a car sales shop.

Mr. P maintains two mansions – one in Lagos and another in Atlanta. Both mansions are dotted with some of his numerous auto picks.

See more photos below:

