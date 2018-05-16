Local News

Photo Of 2Baba Cuddling His Youngest Daughter, Olivia

Annie Idibia shared the photo on social media

Nigerian legendary musician, 2baba has been spotted performing his daddy duties as he cuddles with his youngest daughter, Olivia Idibia. His wife, nollywood actress, Annie Idibia took to her Instagram page to share the photo.

The little girl is a replica of the veteran musician. She could be seen resting on her father’s chest.

Annie shared the photo and wrote: “Her First ðŸ–¤”

Olivia Idibia is the youngest of 2baba’s seven children.

Olivia resting on her father’s chest

