Photo of a younger Alex and the guy she did abortion for surfaces?

During the Big Brother Naija Reality TV show, former housemate, Alex revealed that she had an abortion at the age of 16.

Fast forward to now that the show has ended, with Miracle announced as the winner, a photo of a younger Alex and possibly her “boyfriend” has been leaked on social media.

In the photo obtained from Twitter, a “Young Alex” can be seen cuddling up with a “young guy”. Social media users are already connecting the photo with a statement she made in the house, where she said she did abortion when she was 16.

The photo was shared by twitter user, @Ezolanski.

In February, some Nigerians reacted to the news of her abortion, saying it’s too much information for the public.

@khadijat “Alex its bad enough you had sex at 16 , now you decided to share it with the world that you had an abortion. somethings are meant to be private.

@Akibi “Did i just hear Alex well she was abused and became pregnant at tender age and mum did nothing about it

@aderonke “Wow Alex had an abortion..

@updatequeen “why is Alex telling us about her abortion story at 16years on national TV

@Lexis ay “Alex had an abortion, isn’t this too much information.

@Akhibi “Did alex get preggy at 16 but tried flushing it..mehn she has been through alot and you cant even tell because of her personality.

@Lydiaboyes “Wow so alex just told leo she had an abortion when she was 16 years old, imagine how she must have felt.

