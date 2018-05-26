Local News

Photo Of Catholic Priest Infected With Ebola As Bishops Pray For Him Afar

 

 Fr. Lucien Ambunga (on his knees)

A Catholic priest has contracted the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo amid a continuing outbreak that began in the nation earlier this month.

The priest, who has been identified as Fr. Lucien Ambunga, was reportedly infected in the town of Mbandaka.

The clergy was pictured receiving prayers from the Bishop and priests after being quarantined.

Extremely contagious and highly deadly, Ebola gained major international attention during the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa that left more than 11,000 people dead.

In the latest outbreak in DRC, the first case of Ebola was reported on May 8 in the rural Equateur province near Bikoro, and later spread to Mbandaka. The World Health Organization has said that the chances of Ebola spreading to other parts of the nation are “very high.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Son Of Local Govt Chairman Nabbed For Robbery In Lagos

D’banj Partners With Access Bank To Empower Creative Youths With N10million

Church Girl, Tonto Dikeh Rocks Mini Skirt To Her Son’s School Event (Photos)

BBNaija’s Alex Seals Juicy Management Deal With Firm

Meet Yekaterina Lisina, Tallest Professional Model With Longest Legs (Photos)

Drama As Woman Is Arraigned For Assaulting Chief Magistrate During Proceedings

Daddy Freeze Defends Linda Ikeji’s Pregnancy With Biblical Backings

Drunken Apprentice Mechanic Crushes Highway Sweeper’s Leg

Imo Community In Jubilation As Notorious Armed Robbery Kingpin ‘Police’ Is Arrested (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *