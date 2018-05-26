Photo Of Catholic Priest Infected With Ebola As Bishops Pray For Him Afar

Fr. Lucien Ambunga (on his knees)

A Catholic priest has contracted the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo amid a continuing outbreak that began in the nation earlier this month.

The priest, who has been identified as Fr. Lucien Ambunga, was reportedly infected in the town of Mbandaka.

The clergy was pictured receiving prayers from the Bishop and priests after being quarantined.

Extremely contagious and highly deadly, Ebola gained major international attention during the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa that left more than 11,000 people dead.

In the latest outbreak in DRC, the first case of Ebola was reported on May 8 in the rural Equateur province near Bikoro, and later spread to Mbandaka. The World Health Organization has said that the chances of Ebola spreading to other parts of the nation are “very high.”

