Photo of Corper Who Slumped And Died 5 Days After Completion Of Service

The late Ibukun Arowolo

Before his death, the corps member was serving with the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget. He was said to have slumped and died five days to his completion of his youth service with the government.

Government sources confirm that Arowolo had just finished eating a meal before the incident occurred as he was said to have slumped after standing up. Another government source said the late Arowolo was supposed to have gone for his marriage introduction few days before his death.

He was said to have schooled abroad and only came to Nigeria to engage in the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC scheme when he met his unfortunate fate.

A government source said when Arowolo slumped, he was rushed to the Lagos State Government staff clinic from where he was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, and was confirmed dead. Those close to him said he was a lively corps member as he was loved at the ministry where he was simply called ‘IBK.’

A photo of his has now been released as friends took to Facebook to mourn his death.

