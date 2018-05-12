Local News

Photo Of Dangerous Hoodlums Who Were Nabbed At The APC Primary In Ekiti

Hoodlums arrested at Ekiti APC primary. Photo: Olufemi Atoyebi, Ado-Ekiti

According to a report by Punch Metro, some hoodlums were arrested at the gate of the venue of the Ekiti APC primary rerun for attempting to force themselves into the venue and for aggressively confronting policemen who manned the gates.

One of the suspected hoodlums, who accused the policemen of bias after he was denied access into the venue because he did not have the necessary requirements, had on him charm wrapped in a red piece of cloth.

A team of suspected hoodlums comprising of four men was also arrested and handed over to Criminal Investigation Department present at the venue.

The men claimed to be delegates from various wards but they did not possess any of the documents required to ease their entry to the main venue from the gate. The sum of N158,000 was found on them.

Earlier, two men were separately arrested for also attempting to gain entrance into the venue by force.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Father Of Man Murdered Over N7.4million Naijabet Winnings Cries Out To Police (Photos)

Popular Nigerian Reggae Star Undergoing Cancer Surgery Cries For Help (Photo)

Drama As Man Drags 5 Rats To The Police Station For Eating His Money (Photo)

Finally, Mercy Johnson Opens Up On Divorce Rumours

So Cute: Young Bride Helps Her Brother Propose To His Girlfriend During Her Wedding (Video)

Why I’m Fighting With Rotimi Amaechi – Magnus Abe

Nigerian Woman Drags US Customs To Court Over Money Seizure

Beautiful Actress Yvonne Okoro Explains Why Most Female Celebrities Still Remain Single

Meet Super Hot Female Weather Reporter Driving Men Crazy On Social Media (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *