Photo Of Young Abuja Lady Brutally Murdered In Her House After Sacking Her Guard, Driver

Onise Ismail, a young Nigerian woman has been murdered by an unknown assailant at her residence in Citec Estate, Mbora, Jabi bypass, Abuja.

According to a report by Punch Metro, the deceased, popularly known as Ize, was reportedly stabbed several times in her chest and in the neck till she gave up the ghost.

She was buried on Sunday amidst wailing by her family and friends who thronged the cemetery in Abuja.

Ize, who was living alone, was said to have fired her driver and gateman a week before her brutal murder.

It was learnt the incident occurred on May 14, 2018 when the woman who was said to be in her 20’s stepped out of the house to put on her generator due to power outage.

It was gathered that her attacker struck in the night when he knew she would be alone in the house.

A family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that after stabbing her to death, the assailant dumped her body in her room and ransacked the house for valuables before fleeing.

“We learnt that a neighbour heard her pleading with her assailant not to kill her, but he (the neighbour) was too scared to intervene. By the time he went to check on her, she had given up the ghost and her assailant had fled. The yard and the room was soaked with the blood of the deceased,” the source narrated.

It was gathered that detectives had commenced investigation into the homicide and a number of suspects had also been arrested.

When contacted, the Federal Capital Territory Police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, promised to speak on the development but he had yet to respond to phone calls and text message as of the time of filing this report.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria