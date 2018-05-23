Local News

Photo Of Young Abuja Lady Brutally Murdered In Her House After Sacking Her Guard, Driver

Onise Ismail, a young Nigerian woman has been murdered by an unknown assailant at her residence in Citec Estate, Mbora, Jabi bypass, Abuja.

According to a report by Punch Metro, the deceased, popularly known as Ize, was reportedly stabbed several times in her chest and in the neck till she gave up the ghost.

She was buried on Sunday amidst wailing by her family and friends who thronged the cemetery in Abuja.

Ize, who was living alone, was said to have fired her driver and gateman a week before her brutal murder.

It was learnt the incident occurred on May 14, 2018 when the woman who was said to be in her 20’s stepped out of the house to put on her generator due to power outage.

It was gathered that her attacker struck in the night when he knew she would be alone in the house.

A family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that after stabbing her to death, the assailant dumped her body in her room and ransacked the house for valuables before fleeing.

“We learnt that a neighbour heard her pleading with her assailant not to kill her, but he (the neighbour) was too scared to intervene. By the time he went to check on her, she had given up the ghost and her assailant had fled. The yard and the room was soaked with the blood of the deceased,” the source narrated.

It was gathered that detectives had commenced investigation into the homicide and a number of suspects had also been arrested.

When contacted, the Federal Capital Territory Police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, promised to speak on the development but he had yet to respond to phone calls and text message as of the time of filing this report.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

$16b Power Project: I’m Ready For Probe, Obasanjo Dares Buhari

Juliet Ibrahim Stuns In New Instagram Photo While Gushing Over Her New Phone

Man Caught In Oshodi With Girlfriend’s Corpse In Bucket Opens Up (Photo)

Adorable Photos From Davido’s Daughter’s 3rd Birthday Party In Lagos

See What Dino Melaye Looked Like In 1990 In Okene (Photo)

Fernando Torres And Atletico Madrid Team Arrive In Uyo Ahead Of Match With Super Eagles (Squad List)

IMF Doubts Nigeria’s Capacity To Repay Debts

Tension As Benue Buries Catholic Priests, 17 Parishioners Killed By Boko Haram Today

Speculative Attacks Wreck Havoc On Naira As It Depreciates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *