Photos and Videos From BBNaija 2018 Finalists Visit To Heritage Bank

BB Naija 2018 finalists are not done with their rounds as Cee C, Tobi, Alex, and Nina visited Heritage Bank headquarters yesterday, May 10th.



The housemates were treated like royalty and even got to teach a few dancing steps to the workers.







Tobi and Alex were their usual playful self and Cee c was the king she was. This lovely photos just show the housemates in their natural character.

See the photos and videos below.



