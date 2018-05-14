Photos: Davido performs in Sierra Leone at Presidential Inauguration

Over the weekend, the country of Sierra Leone witnessed the inauguration ceremony of its new President Julius Maada Bio.

Nigerian superstar singer Davido was present at the venue as he was invited to thrill the new President and guests at the inauguration with a performance of his hit songs.

He wrote on his Instagram page:

Congratulations Your Excellency President Julius Maada Bio , The New President of The beautiful Country of Sierra Leone ❤️ . I also want to say a big Thank you to the First Lady of Sierra Leone Her Excellency Mrs Fatima Jabbe-Bio for the invite to Grace this wonderful Event . Also present was the Newly Elected President of Liberia His Excellency President George Manneh Weah I cant Wait to visit LIBERIA God bless you sir. I am really excited about Our new African leaders Coming in. God Bless Africa ❤️❤️ #YouthPresident

Source -36NG