Entertainment

Photos: Davido performs in Sierra Leone at Presidential Inauguration

Over the weekend, the country of Sierra Leone witnessed the inauguration ceremony of its new President Julius Maada Bio.

Nigerian superstar singer Davido was present at the venue as he was invited to thrill the new President and guests at the inauguration with a performance of his hit songs.

He wrote on his Instagram page:

Congratulations Your Excellency President Julius Maada Bio , The New President of The beautiful Country of Sierra Leone  ❤️ . I also want to say a big Thank you to the First Lady of Sierra Leone Her Excellency Mrs Fatima Jabbe-Bio for the invite to Grace this wonderful Event . Also present was the Newly Elected President of Liberia  His Excellency President George Manneh Weah  I cant Wait to visit LIBERIA God bless you sir. I am really excited about Our new African leaders Coming in. God Bless Africa ❤️❤️ #YouthPresident

See more photos below:

 

 

Source -36NG


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: Tobi crashes a wedding and the bride can’t contain herself, abandons her groom (Video)

Eniola Badmus blast troll who criticized her make-up in new photo

Aww! Davido’s Daughter Imade Dresses up as Disney Princess Moana for her Birthday (Photos)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde pictured securing her wig while being mobbed by fans in Sierra Leone (Photo)

‘I Said Yes!’ – Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden

“I Contributed To The Decay Called Yahoo Boys” – Eldee Admits

Singer Mayorkun reunites with his Actress mother, Toyin Adewale, after 2 years apart

Anto Participates in race, meets Adams Oshiomhole, Betty & Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu (Photos)

Small Doctor writes emotional letter to his mother on Mother’s Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *