Photos from DJ Sose and Olamide’s wedding




DJ Sose made popular for his skill and trademark facial tattoo, tied the knot with his girlfriend, Olamide on Saturday, May 5, 2018.



Sose also had his traditional wedding on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Sose also had his traditional wedding on Thursday, May 3, 2018.


