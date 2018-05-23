Entertainment, Viral

Photos from Mc Galaxy’s ‘fine girl’ 2nd video shoot, Bam Bam, Ifu Ennada, Regina Daniels & others featured

Mc Galaxy’s ‘fine girl’ 2nd video shoot seems to be a highly anticipated video as top celebrities feature in the video to add to the whole flavour.

Some popular celebrities to be featured on the video are BBNaija former housemates, Bam Bam and Ifu Ennada along side Nigerian teen actress Regina Daniels and a host of many others that are to show up in the video.

Mc Galaxy took to his instagram to share the photos and commented on them with some sweet words.

For Ifu Ennada he wrote;

“One of the realest n loyal friend I have right now @ifuennada , she is always ready to support 👌. @ifuennada I gat u 💯💯💯 …#finegirlvideo 2

For Bam Bam;

“My people the classy @bammybestowed also came through to support FINE GIRL VIDEO SHOOT ❤❤❤ God bless you @bammybestowed .”

For Regina Daniels;

“See as my daughter @regina.daniels fine and she cane all the way from Benin and even cut her hair bc of this Video ❤❤ thank you 🙏🏾.”

See more photos below;

-Akpraise


