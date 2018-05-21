Local News

Photos From Scary Masquerade Festival Held Every 4 Years In Enugu

 

People gathered to watch the spectacle of the masquerades

Nigeria is a nation where culture is not a thing of joke. All around the geopolitical zones, the different tribes take their cultural heritage and activities very seriously.

Enugu state is not an exception to this rule. 

Recently, a masquerade festival was held in Enugu Ezike, a popular community in Enugu state as part of events to cerebrate the Igbo culture.

The event was tagged the Omabe Masquerade festivaland it is held once every four years.  

For this year’s celebration, masquerades were seen adorning their special but scary regalia while walking and dancing round the town where ordinary people usually gave way.

Photos from the event show many people gathered to witness and take part in the festival.

See more photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

PDP Chieftain, Olisa Metuh Seen Lying On Floor After Collapsing In Abuja Court (Photos+Video)

Wike Haunted By Blood Of Innocent People He Shed Since 2015 – Presidential Aide

Ex-Yahoo Boy Reportedly Exposes Ritual Methods, Speaks On Eating Poo, Running Mad, Using Girls

Man Allegedly Caught Stealing Plasma TV From A Hotel In Bayelsa (Photo)

Army Sells Barracks Land To Public, Despite Accommodation Shortage

Wow! Check Out The Amazing Starfish-Inspired Dress Dencia Wore To The Billboard Awards (Photos)

Charms, Dangerous Weapons And More: See What Soldiers Recovered From Armed Bandits

World Cup 2018: Spain Releases Squad List As Morata, Fabregas, Others Miss Out (See Full List)

Latest NBS Statistics Shows Massive Improvement In Local Economy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *