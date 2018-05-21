Photos From Scary Masquerade Festival Held Every 4 Years In Enugu

People gathered to watch the spectacle of the masquerades

Nigeria is a nation where culture is not a thing of joke. All around the geopolitical zones, the different tribes take their cultural heritage and activities very seriously.

Enugu state is not an exception to this rule.

Recently, a masquerade festival was held in Enugu Ezike, a popular community in Enugu state as part of events to cerebrate the Igbo culture.

The event was tagged the “Omabe Masquerade festival” and it is held once every four years.

For this year’s celebration, masquerades were seen adorning their special but scary regalia while walking and dancing round the town where ordinary people usually gave way.

Photos from the event show many people gathered to witness and take part in the festival.

See more photos below:

