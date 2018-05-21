Photos From Ubi Franklin And Lilian Esoro’s Divorce Hearing At Ikeja High Court

The celebrity marriage between Triple MG Record label boss, Ubi Franklin, Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, is set to be dissolved after the couple were pictured on Monday morning at the Ikeja High court in Lagos.

Here is how LIB who exclusively shared photos from the court hearing, reported the story;

“From all indications, Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin’s troubled marriage is finally heading for an official divorce.

“Today, a formal divorce hearing held at the Ikeja High court where Ubi Franklin was present with his lawyers. LIB however gathers that Lilian was absent in court.

“Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin got married in November 2015 in a star-studded wedding. They later welcomed their son, Jayden in 2016 and shortly after, news of their troubled marriage hit social media.

“They’ve tried to keep up appearances over the past 18-months but now they are officially getting a divorce.”

-LIB