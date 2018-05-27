Entertainment, Gossip

Photos from Wizkid’s Afrorepublik festival where he sold out the 02 Arena in London

Last night, Wizkid rewrote the history of the new generation of Nigerian pop stars with his performance at the AfroRepublik concert.

The concert held at the 02 Arena in London and it was sold out.

Recall late last year, Wizkid had also sold out the Royal Albert Hall in London and at the end of the show he had promised that his aim for the coming year was to sell out the iconic O2 Arena.

True to his words, barely seven months later, Wizkid announced his concert and it was sold out days before the event.

There were about 20,000 people present at the concert.

It was his first major international performance for the year and the concert was preceded by performances from the likes of Maleek Berry, Yxng Bane who brought Kojo Funds on stage, Mr Eazi who performed his latest single, London Town alongside UK rapper, Giggs, Tekno, Not3s, Tiwa Savage, but the night belonged to Wizkid, the Starboy of Nigerian music.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

”Lola Rae is not a babymama, she is a mother” – Uriel Oputa replies Noble Igwe

Kemi Olunloyo begs Hushpuppi for money (Photos)

Genevieve Nnaji reacts after she was tagged a liar over sister’s picture

“I’ve been proposed to 3 times” – Nicki Minaj tells ladies to know their worth

Fans react as Tiwa Savage flashes butt in ripped bum shorts at Wizkid’s concert (Photos)

Gifty reacts to online backlash over her shady post directed at Davido & his girlfriend, Chioma

Friends Gave My Wife Wrong Advice To Ruin Our Marriage – Actor Afeez Owo

Noble Igwe Shades Tekno For Impregnating Lola Rae

Davido Reacts After Seeing The Crowd Wizkid Pull Out At 02arena In London

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *