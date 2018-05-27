Photos from Wizkid’s Afrorepublik festival where he sold out the 02 Arena in London

Last night, Wizkid rewrote the history of the new generation of Nigerian pop stars with his performance at the AfroRepublik concert.

The concert held at the 02 Arena in London and it was sold out.

Recall late last year, Wizkid had also sold out the Royal Albert Hall in London and at the end of the show he had promised that his aim for the coming year was to sell out the iconic O2 Arena.

True to his words, barely seven months later, Wizkid announced his concert and it was sold out days before the event.

There were about 20,000 people present at the concert.

It was his first major international performance for the year and the concert was preceded by performances from the likes of Maleek Berry, Yxng Bane who brought Kojo Funds on stage, Mr Eazi who performed his latest single, London Town alongside UK rapper, Giggs, Tekno, Not3s, Tiwa Savage, but the night belonged to Wizkid, the Starboy of Nigerian music.

See photos below:

