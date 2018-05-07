News

PHOTOS: Governor Wike Mobbed By Corpers As He Storms NYSC Camp Unannounced

Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, paid an unscheduled visit to the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Orientation Camp in Nonwa, Rivers State and was mobbed by corp members.

The Governor paid an unscheduled visit to the NYSC orientation camp as he inspects hostels and facilities newly built at the camp by the Rivers State Government.

View photos below.

Source – Newshelm

 

 

 

 


