PHOTOS: Kanu Nwankwo, His Wife, Amara At Arsenal Stadium For Wenger’s Farewell Match

Super Eagles legend, Kanu Nwankwo was present at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 6 to honour his former coach Arsene Wenger in his last home game for Arsenal. In Wenger’s last home game as Arsenal manager, the Gunners put in a very impressive performance to earn a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Burnley.

Arsene Wenger watched Arsenal beat Burnley 5-0 in his final home match in charge on Sunday before telling fans: “I will miss you.” Wenger is leaving Arsenal after 22 years in charge and he now only has two away fixtures remaining before signing off next Sunday after his lowest-ever Premier League finish in sixth.

The failure to win the title since 2004 has proved costly for Wenger and the Frenchman was presented on the Emirates Stadium pitch with a miniature gold version of the trophy to celebrate the unbeaten Invincibles season 14 years ago.

