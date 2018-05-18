Local News

Photos Of A 21-year-old Girl Who Works As A Mechanic In Ikorodu, Lagos Melt Hearts Online

A Twitter user identified simply as Tipsyhunter (@jojorkingsley) has taken to the social networking platform to shows off his cute 21-year-old female mechanic who plies her trade in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

He posted the photos and wrote: “My 21yrs old Female Auto Mechanictronics, she is always on point, she has been fixing my cars for more than 2yrs.”

As at the time of filing this report, the identity of the young girl was not ascertained, as many online users are commending and encouraging her efforts to make an honest living for herself.

See more photos of the girl below;

