Photos Of Buhari Dining With Tinubu And South West APC Leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu and other APC members at the Dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night hosted South West caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to a dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which started at about 8.30p.m at the new Banquet Hall, was attended by APC chieftains from the region.

NAN reliably learnt that some national issues including the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states would be deliberated upon.

More important, Buhari would seize on the opportunity to appeal for reconciliation of all the aspirants in the Ekiti governorship primary.

Among those at the dinner were the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief Bisi Akande, and the National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Others included Segun Oni, Minister of Mines and Steel Development and APC flag-bearer in the forthcoming Ekiti governorship race, Kayode Fayemi.

Governors at the meeting included Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo) and the Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, who was the chairman of APC Ekiti Guber primaries committee.

Some members of the National Assembly, Ministers and stakeholders from the South West were also in attendance.

