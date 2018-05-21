Local News

Photos Of Curvy Actress, Daniella Okeke At The Palace Of Versailles In France

 

Daniella Okeke

Here are pictures showing Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke having fun during her visit to the Palace of Versailles in France.

Daniella has been scarce on the TV screens but that hasn’t stopped her source of money as she has continued to live flamboyantly.

She wrote: “Le chateau de Versailles est magnifique Wow Versailles is Beautiful.. One of Reasons I love to travel is to see beautiful places like dis  #DANIELLAOKEKE #GODOVEREVERYTHING”

The Palace of Versailles is a royal château in Versailles in the Île-de-France region of France. It is now open as a museum and is a very popular tourist attraction. 

See more photos below:

