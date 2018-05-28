Photos Of Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Running Cooking Test In The Kitchen

Chioma (middle)

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma “Chef Chi” who signed cooking endorsement deal rumoured to be worth over 60 million naira is seen running cooking test in the kitchen with a camera man taking video coverage.

She took to her instagram page to some photos and wrote; ‘Test run! #practicemakesperfect’

Several young folks are anticipating the cooking show which is expected to gain massive viewership. It appears that the South-eastern native developed confidence in cooking after preparing good deals for Davido and his crew members.

