Local News

Photos Of Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Running Cooking Test In The Kitchen

 

Chioma (middle)

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma “Chef Chi” who signed cooking endorsement deal rumoured to be worth over 60 million naira is seen running cooking test in the kitchen with a camera man taking video coverage.

She took to her instagram page to some photos and wrote; ‘Test run! #practicemakesperfect’

Several young folks are anticipating the cooking show which is expected to gain massive viewership. It appears that the South-eastern native developed confidence in cooking after preparing good deals for Davido and his crew members.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Teenage Preacher Tortured To Death By Angry Youths For Destroying Monarch’s Statue In Ebonyi

Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola Celebrates His 4 Kids On Children’s Day (Photos)

Osinbajo Begs Nigerians Using Bible

How Obasanjo’s Govt Used Police And DSS To Topple Governors – FG

Assurance: Reps Member, Femi Gbajabiamila Gifts Wife G-Wagon For 50th Birthday (Photo+Video)

Serious Confusion As Newborn Baby Goes Missing In Kogi Hospital Hours After Delivery (Photos)

Photos Of Liverpool Goalkeeper, Karius Sobbing Uncontrollably And Apologizing To Fans (Photos)

Nigeria vs DR Congo: What Mikel Obi Said About Today’s Int’l Match In Port Harcourt

Oh No! Man Electrocuted, Falls From High Tension Pole During Suicide Attempt In Rivers (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *