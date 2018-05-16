Photos Of Detained Shiite Leader, El-Zakzaky Appearing In Kaduna Court Amid Tight Security

El-Zakzaky and wife appeared in court

It has been reported that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, were today arraigned before the Kaduna state High Court sitting in Kaduna.

According to Politics Nigeria, the duo were surprisingly forcibly moved from their DSS detention center in Abuja under the cover of darkness and brought to Kaduna for the case. The Sheikh had refused being served some weeks earlier, but the authorities forcibly arraigned notwithstanding.

When the case was called, the Kaduna state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Bayero Dari, announced appearance for the prosecution. At that point, the presiding judge asked where those standing trial were. Barrister Dari said they were within the court premises.

They judge then asked they should be brought in. Sheikh Zakzaky and the wife were then led into the court hall by DSS operatives, and they took their seats as the case continued.

Barrister Opaluwa and Barrister Maxwell Kyon announced appearance for the defense on behalf of Femi Falana, SAN.

Bayero asked for more time to enable the prosecution serve the other two persons standing trial with the Sheikh. On their part, the defense lawyers made an oral application for bail and an unfettered access to their clients.

The court asked that the bail application be brought formally and granted the request of the defense of unhindered access to Sheikh after an adequate notice is provided of at least three days.

The application of the prosecution to allow the Sheikh and his wife to continue being in the custody of the DSS was granted.

The case was adjourned to June 21, 2018 and the Sheikh and his wife were consequently returned to Abuja.

