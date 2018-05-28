Photos Of Goalkeeper Karius Hiding His Face As Liverpool Return Home After Champions League Final Defeat

The Liverpool squad have returned home after their heartbreaking 3-1 defeat in the Champions League final to Real Madrid on Saturday.

The devastated team reportedly landed at John Lennon airport on Sunday morning just hours after the final tournament took place at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, who made two costly errors that gifted Madrid two of their three goals, was pictured hiding his face as he walked onto the airport runway.

Also spotted at the airport was Liverpool and Egyptian star Mohammed Salah, who had to be substituted in the 26 minutes of the game following a tussle with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos that saw him dislocated his shoulder.

See more photos below:

