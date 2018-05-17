Local News

Photos of Homeless Man Who Has Been Sleeping At Ikorodu Bus Terminal For 7 Days Without Food

 

The homeless man sleeping on the roadside

A Facebook user identified as Awojobi Adenola Gabriel has taken to the social networking platform to post photos of an old man who he claim has been sleeping at Ikorodu bus terminal area in Lagos for the past seven days without food.

He posted the photos of the helpless and poor man and wrote: “Dis old man need help, he have been sleeping there for the past 7 days, no food no shelter, please help him.”

See more photos below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Face Of Nollywood 2018 Slays In Sultry Bikini Photos

How A Phone Repairer Got Into Trouble After Meddling In Fight Between Lagos Politician And His Wife

Loot Recovery & Convictions: EFCC Boss, Magu Reels Out His Achievements Under Buhari

Tonto Dikeh Steps Out With D’banj For A Friend’s Birthday Party (Photos)

FG Queries Envoy For Attending US Embassy Relocation From Tel Aviv To Jerusalem

BBNaija: Miracle Spotted With Hot Lady At The Airport

50 Firms Win Contracts To Lift Nigeria’s Crude In 2018/2019 (Full List)

Horror: Pilot And Co-Pilot Dead As Plane Comes Crashing Into A Hillside

Photos Of Muslims Trying To Sight The Moon In Kaduna As The Ramadan Season Closes In

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *