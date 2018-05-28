Photos Of Liverpool Goalkeeper, Karius Sobbing Uncontrollably And Apologizing To Fans (Photos)

Loris Sven Karius,

Loris Sven Karius, 24 year old German footballer who played as Liverpool’s goalkeeper at the Champions League 2018 final has tearfully apologised to Liverpool fans after his two errors cost his side the win.

Karius was at fault for two of Real Madrid’s goals in the 3-1 Champions League final defeat.

A tearful and devastated Loris Karius is seen in pictures below as he approaches the Liverpool end to apologise for his two blunders vs. Real Madrid.

There are reports that Karius’s Liverpool future is over especially as the club has been eyeing the goalkeeper in Roma.





See more photos:

