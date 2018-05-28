Local News

Photos Of Liverpool Goalkeeper, Karius Sobbing Uncontrollably And Apologizing To Fans (Photos)

 

Loris Sven Karius,

Loris Sven Karius, 24 year old German footballer who played as Liverpool’s goalkeeper at the Champions League 2018 final has tearfully apologised to Liverpool fans after his two errors cost his side the win.

Karius was at fault for two of Real Madrid’s goals in the 3-1 Champions League final defeat.

A tearful and devastated Loris Karius is seen in pictures below as he approaches the Liverpool end to apologise for his two blunders vs. Real Madrid.

There are reports that Karius’s Liverpool future is over especially as the club has been eyeing the goalkeeper in Roma.

 

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Teenage Preacher Tortured To Death By Angry Youths For Destroying Monarch’s Statue In Ebonyi

Photos Of Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Running Cooking Test In The Kitchen

Billionaire Businessman, Femi Otedola Celebrates His 4 Kids On Children’s Day (Photos)

Osinbajo Begs Nigerians Using Bible

How Obasanjo’s Govt Used Police And DSS To Topple Governors – FG

Assurance: Reps Member, Femi Gbajabiamila Gifts Wife G-Wagon For 50th Birthday (Photo+Video)

Serious Confusion As Newborn Baby Goes Missing In Kogi Hospital Hours After Delivery (Photos)

Nigeria vs DR Congo: What Mikel Obi Said About Today’s Int’l Match In Port Harcourt

Oh No! Man Electrocuted, Falls From High Tension Pole During Suicide Attempt In Rivers (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *