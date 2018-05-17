Photos Of Muslims Trying To Sight The Moon In Kaduna As The Ramadan Season Closes In

They were seen waiting for the moon

Photos have shown the moment some Muslims were spotted trying to sight the moon yesterday, 15th May, 2018.

Local reports show that the Muslim faithful were seen trying to catch a sight of the moon amid tight security in Kaduna state.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, urged Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said that the Ramadan fasting will begin on Thursday across the globe, the official Saudi news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The new moon of Ramadan was not spotted on Tuesday evening and Wednesday will mark the last day of the Islamic month of Shaaban, SPA said, citing religious authorities in the kingdom.

The beginning and end of Islamic months are determined by the sighting of the new moon.

During Ramadan, Muslims have to abstain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to sunset.

Devout Muslims also mark the month by intense worship, performing special nightly prayers and reading Islam’s holy book, the Koran.

