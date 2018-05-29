Photos Of Senate President Saraki Celebrating With Kids At The Abagena IDP Camp On Children’s Day







Senate President Bukola Saraki at the IDP camp

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday celebrated the 2018 Children’s Day with children at the Abegena Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Benue state.

Saraki who was accompanied on the visit by Senators Barnabas Gemade, George Akume, Emmanuel Bwacha and Fatimat Raji-Rasaki, was received by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom who led the delegation to the camp.

The President of the Senate while commiserating with the people of Benue over the loss of lives and property occasioned by incessant attacks by bandits, reiterated the call of the Senate for increased funding for security agencies to enable them combat violent crimes across the country.

Saraki said that killings in parts of the country must stop because they are an abomination to civilized values.

He shared photos on his social media handle writing: “I decided to mark #ChildrensDay at the Abagena IDP Camp in Benue, with those who, due to no fault of theirs, find themselves internally displaced on a day that is set aside for the nation to celebrate her greatest assets, the children.”

