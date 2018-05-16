Photos: Teddy A awarded as “Best Big Brother Housemate 2018 at Super Play Pool Party

Big Brother Naija star, Teddy A headlined the April edition of mainland’s biggest Monthly pool party Super Play Pool Party which was tagged “THE EVICTION with TEDDY A”.
At the event, Teddy A was awarded as the “Best Big Brother Housemate 2018” with the award presented to him by 2017 ex housemate MARVIS.
See photos below…
Source – Linda Ikeji
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!