Entertainment

Photos: Teddy A awarded as “Best Big Brother Housemate 2018 at Super Play Pool Party

Big Brother Naija star, Teddy A headlined the April edition of mainland’s biggest Monthly pool party Super Play Pool Party which was tagged “THE EVICTION with TEDDY A”.

At the event, Teddy A was awarded as the “Best Big Brother Housemate 2018”  with the award presented to him by 2017 ex housemate MARVIS.

See photos below…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source – Linda Ikeji


