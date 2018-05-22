Entertainment, Gossip

Phyno shows off statue of himself erected in Port Harcourt (Photo)

Indigenous rapper, Phyno whose real name is Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike has endeared many to his music and brand most notably those from the southeaster part of Nigeria.

Originally from Enugu State, the rapper who triples as a songwriter and a record-producer is unargueably one of Nigeria’s biggest export when it comes to the music industry.

The rapper who is renowned for rapping in his native Igbo language recently shared a ‘funny looking’ statue of himself which was erected in eleme, Port-harcourt, Rivers State.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram, Phyno wrote ;

Akpuola d boy Na eleme junction PH 🕴🌹😆

