Entertainment, Gossip

Pictures of Tobi and Alex goofing around with Actress Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham is currently enjoying the support of her new friends – Tobi and Alex from the Big Brother Naija reality game show.

She took to Ikeja City Mall (ICM) alongside Tolex to promote her new movie, ‘The Ghost and The Tout’.

While promoting the new movie in Lagos, Tobi and Alex were pictured goofing around the 33-year old divorcee who is prominent in the Yoruba section of the film industry.

It should be recalled that Toyin Abraham has been criticized last week over her ‘erotic’ dance with Tobi during the KrakTV house party which held last week Friday.

In the pictures here, Tobi – a University of Lagos graduate was pictured grabbing the Auchi, Edo State native from behind in suggestive photos.

Toyin has maintained that her association with Tobi remains a friendly one.

See more photos:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Did Davido Just Confirm That Tiwa Savage and Wizkid Are Dating?

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill accused of theft in Ghana

Nollywood Actress Liz Anjorin blasts a fan who called her an Olosho

Cee-C reveals why she wanted to win BBNaija, speaks on ‘Boyfriend’ Didi

Nigerian man curses his ex-fiancee and her father after she left him to marry another man

Churchill replies Ghanaian Landlord who called him a Thief, slams Tonto Dikeh

Davido exposes Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s Real Relationship

Grass To Grace: From Carrying Her Umbrella, To Travelling Abroad With Her, Meet Eniola Badmus’ PA (Photos)

All The Times Toolz Showed Us How To Rock A Curvy Body

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *