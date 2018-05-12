Local News

Pictures Of Tobi Engaged In ‘Rough Play’ With Actress Toyin Aimakhu

The closeness between Nollywood producer and actress, Toyin Abraham (popularly known as Toyin Aimakhu) started during last week’s KraksTV house party in Lagos during which the duo rocked each other on the dance floor.
 

Alex, Toyin Abraham, Tobi

Toyin Abraham is enjoying the support of her new friends – Tobi and Alex from the Big Brother Naija reality show as she promotes her movie,  ‘The Ghost and The Tout’.

While promoting the new movie in Lagos, Tobi and Alex were pictured goofing around the 33-year old divorcee who is prominent in the Yoruba section of the film industry.

It would be recalled that Toyin Abraham has been criticized last week over her seeming erotic dance with Tobi during the KrakTV house party which held last week Friday featuring several big faces in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In the pictures here, Tobi – a University of Lagos graduate was pictured grabbing the Auchi, Edo State native from behind in suggestive photos.

Toyin has maintained that her assocation with Tobi remains a friendly one.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Saraki’s Senate Worst In Nigeria’s History – Sagay

Club Suspends Iniesta’s Move To China

Police Collude With Task Force, Storm Church And Killed Four In Makoko, Lagos (Graphic Photos)

#BBNaija: Anto Looking Gorgeous In New Make-up Photos

Face Of A Nigerian Man Arrested At Seme Border With $52,201, 320 Pounds (Photo)

Family, Wladimir Klitschko Reveals Why He Rejected Huge Rematch With Anthony Joshua

How Raypower Owed Us For 7 Months Before Ben Bruce Made Us Hit Gold – Dayo Adeneye a.k.a D1

Manchester United’s De Gea Wins Premier League Golden Glove For The First Time

Christian Association of Nigeria Secretary Is Dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *