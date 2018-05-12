Pictures Of Tobi Engaged In ‘Rough Play’ With Actress Toyin Aimakhu

The closeness between Nollywood producer and actress, Toyin Abraham (popularly known as Toyin Aimakhu) started during last week’s KraksTV house party in Lagos during which the duo rocked each other on the dance floor.

Alex, Toyin Abraham, Tobi

Toyin Abraham is enjoying the support of her new friends – Tobi and Alex from the Big Brother Naija reality show as she promotes her movie, ‘The Ghost and The Tout’.

While promoting the new movie in Lagos, Tobi and Alex were pictured goofing around the 33-year old divorcee who is prominent in the Yoruba section of the film industry.

It would be recalled that Toyin Abraham has been criticized last week over her seeming erotic dance with Tobi during the KrakTV house party which held last week Friday featuring several big faces in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In the pictures here, Tobi – a University of Lagos graduate was pictured grabbing the Auchi, Edo State native from behind in suggestive photos.

Toyin has maintained that her assocation with Tobi remains a friendly one.

