Please Resist Pressure to Rig Ekiti governorship election – Jonathan to Buhari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he feels ashamed whenever Nigeria is used a negative example. Jonathan made this known while speaking at the inauguration of the first bridge built by Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday night.

He (Ghanaian President) said Ghana is not like Nigeria where cattle roam the streets. At another occasion in the United Kingdom, he made scathing remarks about Nigeria’s currency. “I feel ashamed as a former President that the president of a neighbouring country used Nigeria as negative examples. “If a neighbouring African president will use Nigeria to make negative examples, then we as leaders must know certain things are wrong in the country. That means we as leaders must change the way we do things.”

The former President also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to resist pressure to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.