Please respect the mother of my child – Teddy A begs

Former big brother Naija housemate, Teddy A’s baby mama, Layla Amani, was dragged yesterday after she posted a tweet many felt was a shade to Teddy’s lover, BamBam.



BamBam wished Teddy A’s son a happy birthday yesterday on her Instagram, and Teddy’s baby mama tweeted;

“Women you are trying too hard I wish u can take baby steps”

Well, the Dallas based Mauritanian beauty was slammed, with many saying it’s just a birthday wish and nothing more.

Teddy A is not having the dragging, and has taken to twitter to beg those insulting her to stop;


“If you’re a true fan or not please respect the mother of my child instead of bashing her left right and center. That’s all I ask for, thank you.”

Meanwhile, Teddy A also has a message for those he is giving chest pain.


