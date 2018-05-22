Local News

PMB’s Photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo Celebrates His Pretty Wife’s Birthday (Photos)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari official photographer Bayo Omoboriowo celebrates his wife’s birthday today with beautiful adorable photo.

See what he wrote below:

“Mrs Omoboriowo: You are not just my friend, you are an angel sent from above. Thanks for all the amazing things you do and you represent…thanks for being a sincere wife and genuine mother to our beautiful angels…thanks for enduring this phase and for all the support you give. This is to greater years baby girl and greater events for @entreescocktails …happy birthday from me to you. #letsdomore”

