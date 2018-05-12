Police Collude With Task Force, Storm Church And Killed Four In Makoko, Lagos (Graphic Photos)

The church which was attacked

TORI News had reported earlier that a total of four persons were feared killed yesterday when the Lagos State Task Force on Land Grabbers led by the Police stormed a church in Makoko, the Yaba area of Lagos.

The task force, some hoodlums and the police stormed The Act of Apostle Church over a land dispute, with over 30 police vans. They allegedly broke down the fence of the church, and set its hall ablaze.

They were said to have shot sporadically, leaving many injured. Many of the white chairs in the church and speakers were burnt. The ceilings and windows were broken.

A Facebook user and eyewitness identified as Modupe Iwalokun who posted some graphic photos from the scene, wrote;

“This is what is going on right now at ebute matta, (ori oke Alala) church, this people called themselves government just killed my uncle, kola iwalokun, is the only one talking care of his aged old daddy,this incident is still going on as I’m typing right now, killing innocent people wasting their lives, all bcos government want to collect they’re lands and properties, please friends and family help me to repost it, and all iwalokun family should support on this issue, I want Gov abode to see this post, how government are killing innocent people here in makoko.”

Another eyewitness and Facebook user, Ajimuda Omotere Thompson, who posted some photos wrote; “Look at what Police in conjunction With ‘Area boys’ are doing to church of God (The Act of the Apostles Church of God, Ori oke Alala, Ebute Metta, Lagos “). In fact, Lagos Police should ready to see the warranty of this.”

See more photos below;

